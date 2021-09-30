Dagenham man jailed for £731k fraud of bank customers

Published: 1:26 PM September 30, 2021

The Dagenham man was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on September 23. - Credit: Google

A man from Dagenham has been jailed for four years for committing more than £731,000 of fraud.

Paul Williams, 38, of Goresbrook Road, was found to have abused his former position at a bank in Kensington to access customers’ accounts between June and August 2016.

Williams was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on September 23, 2021 for the fraud of £731,555.

Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) Det Con Jason Bradley-Holden said: “Williams acted with impunity and thought he could get away with committing nearly £732,000 of fraud.

“This case shows that anyone who is caught abusing the trust placed in them by their employer will be punished.”

You may also want to watch:

The fraud was spotted by the bank and referred to DCPCU.

Williams was arrested on August 18, 2016 and found in possession of a fraudulently completed CHAPS payment form and paperwork containing a customer’s bank account details.

A text message sent to Williams about a criminal who would be visiting the branch to undertake a fraudulent transaction was found on his phone.

CCTV identified a number of people purporting to be the genuine customers attending the branch and being served by Williams.

UK Finance says all victims were fully refunded.