Watch the moment Dagenham man attacks police officer with sword

Published: 8:11 PM April 16, 2021

Anthony Browne, 63, of Lodge Avenue, Dagenham has been jailed after he attacked a police officer with a sword. - Credit: Met Police

A Dagenham man who lunged at a police officer with a sword has been jailed.

Anthony Browne, 63, of Lodge Avenue, was sentenced to seven years and four months' in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (Friday, April 16).

He pleaded guilty to section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in February.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance and a man "behaving aggressively" at a property in Lodge Avenue at 7.40pm on November 30, a Met Police spokesperson said.

Officers attended and were confronted by Browne who, unknown to the officers, had a four-foot long sword hidden behind his back.

Browne lunged towards one officer while brandishing the sword.

During attempts to detain him, one officer was injured. The sword connected with the officer’s hand, breaking it and partially severing a finger.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and required surgery.

Browne was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault.

He was taken to an east London police station where he was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest.

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, in charge of policing in East Area, said: “It is completely unacceptable that officers are met with extreme violence like this.

"The officer's colleagues were quickly on scene when the alarm was raised.

"The fact his injuries were not life threatening was fortunate, particularly for Browne, who could have found himself facing even more serious charges.

"I’m quite sure that this will have a lasting impact on the officer concerned, who showed great courage in the face of danger.

"The dramatic escalation of violence and aggression shown by Browne highlights both the bravery and risks police officers often face, particularly in someone’s own home.

"It also demonstrates that anyone who assaults an officer whilst carrying out their duty, no matter what the circumstances, will find themselves before the courts, so be warned.”