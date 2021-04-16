Video
Watch the moment Dagenham man attacks police officer with sword
- Credit: Met Police
A Dagenham man who lunged at a police officer with a sword has been jailed.
Anthony Browne, 63, of Lodge Avenue, was sentenced to seven years and four months' in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (Friday, April 16).
He pleaded guilty to section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in February.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance and a man "behaving aggressively" at a property in Lodge Avenue at 7.40pm on November 30, a Met Police spokesperson said.
Officers attended and were confronted by Browne who, unknown to the officers, had a four-foot long sword hidden behind his back.
Browne lunged towards one officer while brandishing the sword.
During attempts to detain him, one officer was injured. The sword connected with the officer’s hand, breaking it and partially severing a finger.
Most Read
- 1 Fines for Havering landlords who put Dagenham tenants 'in danger'
- 2 Images released of man in connection with robbery on train from Barking
- 3 Meet the singer drawing global audiences to her Barking living room
- 4 Watch the moment Dagenham man attacks police officer with sword
- 5 RSPCA appeal over video of dog 'carried' by collar in Dagenham
- 6 Barking fishmongers shut down by council after Covid-19 safety warning
- 7 Survey asks women where they feel unsafe in Barking and Dagenham
- 8 'Terrifying' CCTV footage shows vandals take axes to cars of NHS workers
- 9 Council denies Barking mum's claim that it took hours to respond to flood
- 10 Dagenham charity set up in memory of 'unique' man offers help to youngsters
He was taken to hospital for treatment and required surgery.
Browne was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault.
He was taken to an east London police station where he was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest.
Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, in charge of policing in East Area, said: “It is completely unacceptable that officers are met with extreme violence like this.
"The officer's colleagues were quickly on scene when the alarm was raised.
"The fact his injuries were not life threatening was fortunate, particularly for Browne, who could have found himself facing even more serious charges.
"I’m quite sure that this will have a lasting impact on the officer concerned, who showed great courage in the face of danger.
"The dramatic escalation of violence and aggression shown by Browne highlights both the bravery and risks police officers often face, particularly in someone’s own home.
"It also demonstrates that anyone who assaults an officer whilst carrying out their duty, no matter what the circumstances, will find themselves before the courts, so be warned.”