Dagenham man sentenced after flying kick at cop during Black Lives Matter demo

Video

Published: 4:43 PM August 2, 2021

A man who took a flying kick at a policeman during a Black Lives Matter protest has been sentenced.

Jonathan Daley, of Bradwell Avenue, Dagenham, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, July 29 after admitting a charge of violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

Det Con Steve Nicholls, from the Met’s public order crime team, said: "It is sickening to see someone treat a police officer with such thuggish behaviour.

"Despite being outnumbered, those officers were trying to help a TV film crew who were being subjected to scenes of violence and hostility.

"It is deeply worrying to see a crowd of people become so aggressive to police officers."

On June 3 last year, 27-year-old Daley joined a demonstration near Derby Gate in Whitehall.

A group of about 250 protesters had become hostile to a TV film crew and police officers moved in to help them, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Some of those protesting began throwing items at police officers.

Daley ran up behind one officer, who had his back turned, and tried to kick him, though he narrowly missed.

CCTV footage then captures Daley running ahead of the police and hiding behind railings, looking to ambush them.

As one officer passes, Daley lunges out, taking a flying kick which hits his upper thigh.

As the officer falls to the ground, Daley can be seen running off. He is seen cheering and celebrating with the crowd on footage shared via social media.

In court he was handed a 20 month prison sentence suspended for two years, meaning he will not go to jail as long as he keeps out of trouble.

He was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work, attend a probation and credited programme for 30 days and pay a £200 victim surcharge.

Det Con Nicholls said: "Thanks to the excellent CCTV footage on Whitehall, which captured the assault in its entirety, we were able to identify Daley swiftly and arrest him later that day in Parliament Square.

"Daley has been spared jail on this occasion, but if he offends again he can be sure to spend many nights behind bars."