News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Jailed: Dagenham dealer supplied Class A drugs to Colchester users

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:13 AM July 29, 2022
Nasser Al-Rashed, 25, of Linkway, Dagenham

Nasser Al-Rashed, 25, of Linkway, Dagenham - Credit: Essex Police

A county lines drug dealer from Dagenham involved in supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis into Colchester has been jailed.

Nasser Al-Rashed, of Linkway, was found to be holding the “Ash” drugs line, which was sending bulk marketing messages to users - including one boasting of having "banging new stuff" for sale.

Essex Police say specialist officers were able to track the line to a specific area of east London, and then to Al-Rashed, after becoming aware of it in March this year.

When the 25-year-old was arrested in London on May 19, he was found to be in possession of two mobile phones, one of which was linked to a different drugs line.

During a subsequent search of a property linked to Al-Rashed, officers found crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth about £4,600 in total, police say.

Messages found on the Ash line phone

Messages found on the Ash line phone - Credit: Essex Police

They also found a Nokia phone which was found to be the handset that housed the Ash line.

Al-Rashed was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Most Read

  1. 1 60 firefighters bring 'large grass fire' in Dagenham under control
  2. 2 Views sought: Extension of east London hospitals among proposals for public consultation
  3. 3 Fundraiser to help 92-year-old who lost everything in blaze nears target
  1. 4 Gun shots fired in Dagenham
  2. 5 German Doner Kebab opens new Barking restaurant
  3. 6 ‘It’s like a warzone’: Extent of damage to Ballards Road homes on show following blaze which destroyed 14 houses
  4. 7 Jailed: Dagenham dealer supplied Class A drugs to Colchester users
  5. 8 Asda and Hovis recall products due to urgent safety concerns
  6. 9 Dagenham fire: Thousands donated for families affected
  7. 10 Fire breaks out in Barking restaurant

After pleading guilty to the charges, he was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday (July 27) to a total of five years and nine months in prison.

Det Sgt James Pamment, who leads Essex Police's Op Raptor North team targeting drug supply, said: "The team were able to present overwhelming evidence to the courts which detailed Al-Rashed’s involvement in the Ash line.

"The line came to our attention in March and by May the team had been able to identify its holder and where they lived in London.

"That work led to Al-Rashed’s arrest and unfortunately for him, he was left with no option but to admit the charges and accept the sentence handed to him in court."

London Live News
Essex Police
Dagenham News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Injured teenager in Padnall Road

London Live News

Teenager shot by 'air rifle or BB gun' in Chadwell Heath

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
People found to be at high risk will be offered a free CT scan of the lungs for further investigation

NHS

Free lung checks on offer in programme to improve early cancer diagnosis

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
All of the winners at the 2022 Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Gallery

Businesses honoured at awards celebration

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Drone picture of the blaze firefighters are fighting in Dagenham

London Fire Brigade

Two in hospital as fire sweeps through Dagenham grassland

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon