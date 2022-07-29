A county lines drug dealer from Dagenham involved in supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis into Colchester has been jailed.

Nasser Al-Rashed, of Linkway, was found to be holding the “Ash” drugs line, which was sending bulk marketing messages to users - including one boasting of having "banging new stuff" for sale.

Essex Police say specialist officers were able to track the line to a specific area of east London, and then to Al-Rashed, after becoming aware of it in March this year.

When the 25-year-old was arrested in London on May 19, he was found to be in possession of two mobile phones, one of which was linked to a different drugs line.

During a subsequent search of a property linked to Al-Rashed, officers found crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth about £4,600 in total, police say.

Messages found on the Ash line phone - Credit: Essex Police

They also found a Nokia phone which was found to be the handset that housed the Ash line.

Al-Rashed was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

After pleading guilty to the charges, he was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday (July 27) to a total of five years and nine months in prison.

Det Sgt James Pamment, who leads Essex Police's Op Raptor North team targeting drug supply, said: "The team were able to present overwhelming evidence to the courts which detailed Al-Rashed’s involvement in the Ash line.

"The line came to our attention in March and by May the team had been able to identify its holder and where they lived in London.

"That work led to Al-Rashed’s arrest and unfortunately for him, he was left with no option but to admit the charges and accept the sentence handed to him in court."