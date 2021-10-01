Woman in court charged with robbery after high-end watches stolen

Published: 11:51 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM October 1, 2021

A woman from Dagenham has appeared in court charged with nine counts of robbery after high-end watches were stolen.

The incidents took place across Epping Forest district between May 1 and September 5.

Monica Constantin, 29, of Chaplin Road, appeared in Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 28).

She did not enter a plea and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 26.