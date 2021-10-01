News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman in court charged with robbery after high-end watches stolen

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:51 AM October 1, 2021    Updated: 11:53 AM October 1, 2021
Police outside Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, Essex, where lorry driver Maurice Robinson, 25 appeare

Monica Constantin, 29, of Chaplin Road, Dagenham appeared in Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on September 28. - Credit: PA

A woman from Dagenham has appeared in court charged with nine counts of robbery after high-end watches were stolen.

The incidents took place across Epping Forest district between May 1 and September 5.

Monica Constantin, 29, of Chaplin Road, appeared in Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 28).

She did not enter a plea and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 26.

Dagenham News
Essex

