Crimestoppers is offering £20,000 to help solve the murder of David Adegbite, who was shot dead in a Barking car park in 2017 - Credit: Met Police

A £20,000 reward is being offered to help solve the murder of David Adegbite, who was shot dead in a Barking car park five years ago.

The 18-year-old had been visiting friends when he was targeted - in what police believe may have been a case of mistaken identity - in a car park on the St Ann’s estate, off Gascoigne Road, on March 19, 2017.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 7.10pm, and David was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead just over three hours later.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward for any information which leads to the conviction of those responsible for his murder.

Alexa Loukas from Crimestoppers, said: “There remain crucial questions over this appalling murder, which is why we are supporting the police to help find who was responsible for this young man’s killing.

“An innocent victim, his family and friends along with the wider community need to see justice happen.

Det Insp Emma Sharp from the Met's murder squad, who is leading the investigation, wants to hear from anyone who was in the area at around the time of the murder, who saw anything suspicious, to come forward.

"David was a popular and much-loved young man who had his whole life ahead of him and that has been cruelly taken from him," she said.

"David’s family and friends have had their worlds turned upside down and we are determined to get justice for them and for David.

"David’s killer is still out there – help us bring his family some closure by finding those responsible."

In a statement, David’s family said their loss had "left a vacuum in our heart and home since he departed from this world".

If you know anything, please do the right thing and tell Crimestoppers what you know. The charity will keep you totally anonymous and pass on it on to us.”

The reward is only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers, and not the police.

Crimestoppers guarantees 100 per cent anonymity, and doesn't ask for personal details.

Call 0800 555 111 or see crimestoppers-uk.org.