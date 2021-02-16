Court hears of scheme to poison Royal Family with ice-cream

Published: 5:28 PM February 16, 2021

Sahayb Abu, of Dagenham, is on trial at the Old Bailey. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man accused of buying an 18in sword and a knife as he plotted a terror attack, told a covert police officer how a proposal to poison the Royal Family with ice-cream ended in jail, a court has heard.

Sahayb Abu, 27, who lives in Dagenham, is on trial at the Old Bailey. He denies preparation of terrorist acts.

Days before his arrest on July 9 last year, he allegedly discussed guns with an undercover police officer who he met through a chat group for supporters of the so-called Islamic State group.

The officer, known as Rachid, said Mr Abu had suggested meeting up after he mentioned his access to firearms in North Africa.

As well as finding out if Mr Abu wanted a gun, Rachid wanted to see if he was potentially planning a terrorist attack, he said.

During the meeting at Surrey Quays, they discussed other topics, including a "brother who got 28 years" in prison for talking about poisoning the Royal Family.

According to a transcript of the meeting, Mr Abu mentioned an "attack on Prince George" leading to jail. He told the officer: "They're trynna make it out as if he was targeting the baby, he was targeting the family, the Royal Family.

"You know what his plan was? Say, like the Royal Family house is there, go to the nearest Sainsbury's and... put poison in the ice-creams so the Royal Family will go and buy the ice-creams from there.

"They're gonna go buy some ice-creams and then most likely the son will eat it."

The officer responded: "It's a bit ambitious, init akhi (brother)."

Mr Abu replied: "It's better for you to just leave the country... that's why this wasn't very intelligent.

"And then 28 years the kuffar (non-believers) are gonna laugh at you, lock you every day and you're gonna end up saying 'oh this aqeeda (creed) brought me this'."

Cross-examining, Michael Ivers QC raised the topic of the poisoned ice-cream chat.

The defence barrister said: "He's talking about a brother who got 28 years in prison... for talking about a proposed poisoning of ice-creams in relation to the Royal Family. He said he should have gone away, ie left the country.

"This is an example in which much of the conversation at the meeting sort of repeats quite a lot about what he has already talked about in terms of subject matter, both with you privately and the [chat] group, when you meet face-to-face."

The officer, who gave evidence from behind a screen, replied: "Maybe, yes. I'm just trying to recall what we talked about for four hours."

Mr Abu's brother Muhamed Abu, 31, of South Norwood, denies failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.

The trial continues.