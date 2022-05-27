News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dispersal order authorised near Barking Park due to antisocial behaviour

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:50 PM May 27, 2022
Dispersal powers granted for area near Barking Park

Dispersal powers have been granted to remove persons under 16 from a designated area near Barking Park due to antisocial behaviour - Credit: Google Maps

Police have been granted dispersal powers to exclude young people from the Longbridge area due to concerns over antisocial behaviour.

The order means that from 6pm today - Friday, May 27 - officers can remove people under the age of 16 from the area for the next 48 hours; either taking them home or to a place of safety.

This measure has been authorised by Inspector Gilmour following concerns of antisocial behaviour involving youths in and around the Faircross Parade area.

The area subject to the order runs from the junction of Upney Lane and Longbridge Road, to the meeting of Sudbury Road and Cavendish Gardens.

