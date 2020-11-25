Dagenham man arrested in connection with distraction thefts in Wanstead and Woodford

Published: 12:53 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 8:41 PM December 7, 2020

Police in Ilford arrested the man on Tuesday. Picture: Archant.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of 12 fraud and distraction thefts.

Police in Ilford arrested a 34-year-old man from Dagenham on suspicion of fraud on Tuesday, November 24.

At the time of his arrest, it is believed the man was in possession of equipment used to trap cash and bank cards at ATMs, an amount of cash and a number of bank cards.

The suspect was identified through a combination of police intelligence, witness information and CCTV enquiries in connection with offences committed at cash machines in the Woodford and Wanstead area.

He was taken to a police station and has since been released on bail to a date in late December pending further enquiries.