A trial date has been set for two east London men charged in connection with Class A drugs supply in Essex.

Javelle Fritz, 36, of Heathway, Dagenham and 35-year-old Keon Reeves of Durban Road, West Ham appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court for bail applications last Friday (June 10).

Mr Fritz’s application was refused while Mr Reeves' was withdrawn for further enquiries to be made - a date for this application has yet to be fixed, a court officer said.

Mr Reeves will next appear at the court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 22.

The trial is fixed for January 3 next year, which will be Mr Fritz's next appearance in court.

Both men are accused of two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one count of possessing or acquiring criminal property.

Mr Reeves, 35, is also accused of possession of a firearm.

Essex Police say they were charged after a number of items believed to be linked to drug dealing and a “significant amount” of high value goods during three raids in London last month.