Footballer convicted of hate crime after homophobic abuse of opponent
- Credit: Google
An east London footballer who verbally abused an opposition player has been convicted of a homophobic hate crime.
Tower Hamlets FC player Ayokunle Odedoyin, from Barking, targeted Sheppey United’s Jahmal Howlett-Mundle with a "vile" homophobic slur during an FA Cup game on August 7 last year.
Mr Howlett-Mundle had publicly come out as bisexual around 10 days before the incident, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Tower Hamlets FC were losing the game when Odedoyin, 32, made a late tackle on the victim and verbally abused him.
Following a trial at Bexley Magistrates’ Court, Odedoyin was convicted yesterday - Thursday, June 23 - of one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He will be sentenced at the same court on July 12.
The CPS say it will apply for an uplifted sentence to take into account the hate crime element.
Most Read
- 1 Truck towing stolen Rolls Royce SUV crashes before dramatic foot chase
- 2 Met to be investigated again over handling of Stephen Port victims' deaths
- 3 Footballer convicted of hate crime after homophobic abuse of opponent
- 4 Man in critical condition after staff assault at Barking Asda
- 5 How many Covid patients are in hospital in east London this week?
- 6 Man denies charges after drugs raids as east London duo await trial
- 7 Constable sped at 88mph on residential road without training, panel told
- 8 One man injured after A13 crash involving car, van and lorry
- 9 Polio outbreak detected in north and east London sewage
- 10 David Adegbite murder: £20,000 reward offered over Barking carpark shooting
Rebecca Helliwell, from the CPS, said: "Calling out and prosecuting homophobic language is vital to stamping out hate crime.
"These vile slurs have no place on our football pitches or society.
"The prosecution case against Odedoyin included eye-witness testimony from those who witnessed the incident and CCTV footage from the game on the day."