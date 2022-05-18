News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham and West Ham accused in court after drugs raids

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:13 PM May 18, 2022
Chelmsford Crown Court. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Two people from east London have been charged as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in north Essex.

Essex Police say officers found a number of items believed to be linked to drug dealing and a “significant amount” of high value goods during three raids in London last Thursday, May 12.

Javelle Fritz, 36, of Heathway in Dagenham, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one count of possessing or acquiring criminal property.

Keon Reeves, 35, of Durban Road in West Ham, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, one count of possessing or acquiring criminal property and one count of possession of a firearm.

They appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court the following day and are both next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 10.

