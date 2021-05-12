Published: 5:06 PM May 12, 2021

An ex-police sergeant who was attached to the Met's counter-terror squad has been sentenced for harassment.



Syed Ali, who was part of the East Area command covering Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (May 12).



The sentencing follows an investigation led by the directorate of professional standards, which looks into complaints against police officers.

The probe was launched after an allegation was made on July 18 that Ali had harassed a female member of the public between May and July last year.



Ali was attached to the Met's counter-terror squad SO15 and was in contact with a female witness in 2015. He transferred to the East Area command three years later.



In May last year, Ali began to engage in unwanted and inappropriate contact with the same witness by messaging her on his work phone, according to the Met.



The woman replied in a message that she did not want him to contact her but he persisted. The harassment carried on until July.



Ali was arrested on July 23 at Ilford Police Station after the harassment was reported to police.



Chief Supt Stephen Clayman, who is commander for the East Area, said: "The way in which Ali conducted himself is utterly shocking.



"This type of conduct has absolutely no place in the organisation and we are committed to bringing the perpetrators of such crimes to justice."

Ali was sentenced to six weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, meaning he will not go to jail as long as he stays out of trouble.

He also has to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work; pay £200 compensation to the victim and is subject to a three year-long restraining order barring him from contacting her.



Ali pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday, March 24 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He resigned from the Met on April 30 after entering the guilty plea.



His actions will be referred to an accelerated misconduct hearing in light of his conviction.

If the matter is proven as gross misconduct, he will placed upon the College of Policing Barred List, which would ban him from working for the police again.