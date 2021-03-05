Five men from Barking charged after gun raids
Five men from Barking are among a group of 10 charged after gun raids across east London, Essex and Kent.
The warrants, at eleven addresses, were carried out on Wednesday, March 3.
The 10 men have since been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
The five from Barking are: Veron Nikolla, 18, of Dovehouse Mead; Robert Ograja, 18, of Upney Lane; Alex Thuo, 19, of Wivenhoe Road; Ashar Silcott, 19, of Middleton Grove and Jordan Oseha, 19, of King Edwards Road.
A 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with the same offences along with Daniel Adarkwah, 19, of Canterbury, Kent and Hakan Ozcan, 18, of Harwich in Essex.
They were all charged on Wednesday, March 3 and remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 4.
Mr Oseha was released on bail pending his next court appearance while the rest remain in custody.
