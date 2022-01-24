A further man has been charged with connection with the murder of Dagenham man Tomasz Waga - Credit: South Wales Police

A fourth man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man who lived in Dagenham.

The body of 23-year-old Tomasz Waga was discovered on January 28 last year in the Penylan area of Cardiff.

Detectives believe Mr Waga was attacked during a disturbance which took place at about 10.30pm on that day, and died following what is considered to have been a sustained assault.

Three men - Josif Nushi, Mihal Dhana and Mario Qato - have already been charged with murder, and are due to stand trial on March 1.

Gledis Mehalla becomes the fourth man charged with the killing, having been arrested in Albania on October 2, 2021.

The 20-year-old was extradited back to the UK last Thursday - January 20 - in a joint operation involving South Wales Police major crime detectives and Albanian law enforcement agencies.

He appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday - January 21 - before being remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court today (Monday, January 24).

Mehalla was once again remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on February 14 which will determine whether his proceedings will be joined to those of the other defendants charged.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Mark O’Shea, said: “International borders are no barrier to us pursuing people suspected of murder in the UK, we have excellent links with law enforcement colleagues across Europe including Albania."

Two other men - one with links to East Finchley - remain wanted on suspicion of murder.

Elidon Elezi is still wanted by South Wales Police - his last known address was in East Finchley - Credit: South Wales Police

Appealing to the "Albanian community in the UK and abroad" for help, Det Ch Insp O'Shea urged 22-year-old Elidon Elezi and 29-year-old Artan Pelluci to come forward.

Elezi's last known address was in East Finchley, while Pelluci was last known to live in Cathays, Cardiff.

Artan Pelluci is still wanted by South Wales Police - Credit: South Wales Police

Anybody with information should contact 101 or email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be provided online via the Major Investigation Public Portal.