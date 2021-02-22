Eight arrests after stabbing in Barking

Published: 7:51 AM February 22, 2021

Eight males were arrested following the stabbing of another male who was found in Gurney Close, Barking. - Credit: Google

Eight males have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a stabbing.

The victim was found by police in Gurney Close, Barking, after officers were called at 6pm on Sunday, February 21.

The male was suffering a slash injury to his arm. His condition is not critical.

Two hours later a Section 60 stop and search order came into force in Abbey, Longbridge, Gascoigne and Eastbury wards as police anticipated more violence.

The order expired at 4am this morning (February 22).

Anyone with information about what happened in Gurney Close should call police on 101.