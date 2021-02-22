News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Eight arrests after stabbing in Barking

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:51 AM February 22, 2021   
gurney close

Eight males were arrested following the stabbing of another male who was found in Gurney Close, Barking. - Credit: Google

Eight males have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a stabbing.

The victim was found by police in Gurney Close, Barking, after officers were called at 6pm on Sunday, February 21.

The male was suffering a slash injury to his arm. His condition is not critical.

Two hours later a Section 60 stop and search order came into force in Abbey, Longbridge, Gascoigne and Eastbury wards as police anticipated more violence.

The order expired at 4am this morning (February 22).

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information about what happened in Gurney Close should call police on 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham woman almost £1,500
  2. 2 Letters: Beggars, Sydney Russell School, driving costs, children in Covid and Barnardo's
  3. 3 Dagenham man sentenced to life for 'brutal' knife attack murder
  1. 4 Eight arrests after stabbing in Barking
  2. 5 Woman's smelly garden costs her £1,500 after court fine
  3. 6 Dagenham mother goes home after 99 days in hospital with Covid
  4. 7 Jailed: Man who ran a cannabis farm in Barking
  5. 8 High-tech Barking business hub gets green light
  6. 9 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  7. 10 Dagenham man fined after more than 150 noise complaints
Crime
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cathy louis in hospital

Coronavirus

Praise for 'amazing' NHS staff after Dagenham woman beats Covid

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
kenneth road

Knife Crime

Man, 20, found stabbed in Chadwell Heath

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Reshmee Mayekar

Queen's Hospital | Exclusive

Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman

Tom Ambrose

person
trinity school choir

Coronavirus

Dagenham special school choir performs Lean on Me in lockdown morale boost

Jon King

Author Picture Icon