Hainault woman ordered to pay £1k over Dagenham cigarette littering

Published: 10:42 AM June 11, 2021

A woman from Hainault has been ordered to pay £1,000 after someone driving her car disposed of a cigarette in Dagenham.

Kellie Lisa Himpfen, of Tudor Crescent, failed to provide details of the driver of her car who disposed of the ciggie in Whalebone Lane South.

Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officers spotted a female in a silver Mercedes throw it on the road on November 25, 2019.

Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety at the council, said: "Whether it is fly tipping, littering or dropping a cigarette on the floor, we won’t stand for it."

Miss Himpfen was given 21 days to identify the driver after being issued a notice on December 2, 2019. After not responding, she was sent a final reminder in January 2020.

She was summonsed and the case was heard at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on June 1. Miss Himpfen failed to attend so was found guilty.

Miss Himpfen must pay a £440 fine, £576 in costs and a £44 victim surcharge, totalling £1060.