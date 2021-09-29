Watch: Hospital worker 'gob-smacked' as pair target car in Dagenham

Video

Published: 6:22 PM September 29, 2021

Two males have been caught on CCTV taking headlights from a hospital worker's car.

Footage shows one male prising off the headlights of the Audi Q7 while another keeps watch in Terling Road, Dagenham, just after 6pm on Sunday, September 26.

The owner of the car, who asked not to be named, said: "I'm just gob-smacked. It's devastating. You work so hard to buy something and people come and destroy it just like that.

"Anyone who knows them should get in touch with the police as soon as possible."

He said the pair, who were wearing face masks at the time, cycled off within seconds of both lights being removed.

The 46-year-old has been unable to use the car thanks to the loss of his headlights, which he said would cost £1,000 each to replace.

He claimed vehicle crime has recently spiked in the neighbourhood.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said officers are investigating following a report of theft of car parts.

"Officers are reviewing CCTV and enquiries are ongoing," he added.

There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.