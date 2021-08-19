Views sought on Dagenham anti-social behaviour ban order
Views are being sought on the proposed renewal of an order aimed at curbing anti-social behaviour in Dagenham.
Barking and Dagenham Council is seeking opinions on a public space protection order (PSPO) for Dagenham Heathway.
PSPOs grant councils powers to deal with anti-social behaviour in a particular area. Failing to comply with an order is an offence.
A PSPO can be made for a maximum of three years after which it may be extended if certain criteria are met.
Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We know we have an issue with anti-social behaviour in some parts of the borough and initiatives like the PSPO scheme help us to combat this."
Heathway's order would see peeing in public, drinking alcohol, spitting, begging and groups causing a nuisance banned.
Under the order, there were 389 breaches and 19 alcohol seizures from 2018 until December 2020.
Visit the council website or email csp@lbbd.gov.uk.
