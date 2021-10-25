Company fined £3k after supermarket in Dagenham sold booze to minor

Published: 3:46 PM October 25, 2021

E and J Food Ltd, which trades as Ilford Food Centre in Green Lane, Dagenham - Credit: Google

A company has been fined more than £3,000 after a supermarket worker sold alcohol to a minor.

E and J Food Ltd - which trades as Ilford Food Centre in Dagenham - was fined £3,100 at Romford Magistrates' Court on October 20.

Barking and Dagenham Council had accused the company of one count of selling booze to an under 18-year-old at the store on August 20, 2019.

This is contrary to section 146, subsections one and seven, of the Licensing Act 2003.

The town hall also accused E and J Food Ltd of carrying on with an alcohol sale from the Green Lane-based supermarket on August 20, 2019, without authorisation under the act.

You may also want to watch:

Company director Mohammed Elias Ebrahim, of Winterbourne Road, Dagenham, was ordered to pay a £922 fine.

E and J Food Ltd and Mr Ebrahim, 39, had pleaded not guilty on June 1.

The Post could not get hold of Mr Ebrahim or the company for comment.

The supermarket was temporarily closed in May after Barking and Dagenham Council accused it of not enforcing Covid-19 rules.