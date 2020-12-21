Police shut down illegal rave in Barking

Published: 11:54 AM December 21, 2020

Police broke up an illegal rave in Barking in the early hours of Sunday morning. - Credit: MPS

An illegal rave has been shut down by police.

Officers broke up the unlicensed music event at Buzzard Creek Industrial Estate in River Road, Barking, after being called just before 1.30am on Sunday, December 20.

Police seized music equipment during the bust. The organiser could now face a £10,000 fine.

A number of fines were also dished out for breaches of health protection regulations.

The police bust came hours after prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday, December 19 that the capital was to enter Tier 4 restrictions which include staying at home, with some exemptions.

