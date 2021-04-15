Images released of man in connection with robbery on train from Barking

Published: 4:15 PM April 15, 2021

Do you recognise this man? British Transport Police want to speak to him in connection with a robbery on a train between Barking and Basildon on December 24 last year. - Credit: BTP

Detectives investigating a robbery in which a train passenger was put in a chokehold have released images of a man they want to talk to.

The victim was seated on a train travelling between Barking and Basildon when he was approached by a man who demanded some of his belongings at 12.30pm on Christmas Eve last year.

British Transport Police said a fight erupted and the man snatched the victim's coat and watch, after putting him into a chokehold.

He then left the train at Basildon station.

Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 if you recognise him. - Credit: BTP

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police by quoting reference 144 of 24/12/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.