Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Images released of man in connection with robbery on train from Barking

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 4:15 PM April 15, 2021   
cctv showing man wanted by btp

Do you recognise this man? British Transport Police want to speak to him in connection with a robbery on a train between Barking and Basildon on December 24 last year. - Credit: BTP

Detectives investigating a robbery in which a train passenger was put in a chokehold have released images of a man they want to talk to.

The victim was seated on a train travelling between Barking and Basildon when he was approached by a man who demanded some of his belongings at 12.30pm on Christmas Eve last year.

British Transport Police said a fight erupted and the man snatched the victim's coat and watch, after putting him into a chokehold.

He then left the train at Basildon station.

man wanted by btp

Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 if you recognise him. - Credit: BTP

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

You may also want to watch:

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police by quoting reference 144 of 24/12/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
British Transport Police
Barking and Dagenham News
Barking News

