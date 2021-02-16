Man, 20, found stabbed in Chadwell Heath

Published: 2:48 PM February 16, 2021

A 20-year-old man was found stabbed in Kenneth Road, Chadwell Heath, on Monday, February 15. - Credit: Google

A man was found stabbed in Chadwell Heath on Monday.

The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital after officers and paramedics came to his aid in Kenneth Road on February 15.

A Met spokesperson said his injuries were not life threatening.

Police were called at 3.22pm and put a crime scene in place. Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4260/15Feb.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.