News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man, 20, found stabbed in Chadwell Heath

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 2:48 PM February 16, 2021   
kenneth road

A 20-year-old man was found stabbed in Kenneth Road, Chadwell Heath, on Monday, February 15. - Credit: Google

A man was found stabbed in Chadwell Heath on Monday.

The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital after officers and paramedics came to his aid in Kenneth Road on February 15.

A Met spokesperson said his injuries were not life threatening.

Police were called at 3.22pm and put a crime scene in place. Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4260/15Feb.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman
  2. 2 Praise for 'amazing' NHS staff after Dagenham woman beats Covid
  3. 3 Dagenham special school choir performs Lean on Me in lockdown morale boost
  1. 4 Barking and Dagenham College student sets up own vehicle repair shop
  2. 5 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
  3. 6 East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls
  4. 7 Man, 20, found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
  5. 8 Winner of Barking heritage mural announced
  6. 9 Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas backs Thames Freeport bid
  7. 10 Terror accused discussed guns with undercover police officer, court told
Knife Crime
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

eastbound a13

Transport for London

Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
blue lights

Crime

Met urged to do more to tackle drug dealers in Barking and Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
cecil avenue

Crime

Three arrests as police bust Barking cannabis farm

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Paul Fletcher GoFundMe page

Family raise funeral funds as two women charged over Dagenham man’s murder

Tom Ambrose and Sam Russell (PA)

Logo Icon