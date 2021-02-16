Man, 20, found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
Published: 2:48 PM February 16, 2021
- Credit: Google
A man was found stabbed in Chadwell Heath on Monday.
The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital after officers and paramedics came to his aid in Kenneth Road on February 15.
A Met spokesperson said his injuries were not life threatening.
Police were called at 3.22pm and put a crime scene in place. Enquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4260/15Feb.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
