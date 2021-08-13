Police arrest male 'seen with knife' in Dagenham

Published: 2:27 PM August 13, 2021

Police vehicles on Heathway in Dagenham around the time of the arrest. - Credit: Lisa Hazell

A male was arrested after being seen with a knife near a Tube station in Dagenham.

Police were called shortly before 8pm yesterday (Thursday, August 12) "following reports that a male was seen in possession of a knife in the vicinity of Heathway", a Met spokesperson said.

Several police vehicles were seen just outside the Dagenham Heathway station a short time later.

The spokesperson said officers arrested a male on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and he remains in custody.

The age of the male has not been confirmed.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.