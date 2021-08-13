News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Police arrest male 'seen with knife' in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:27 PM August 13, 2021   
Police on Heathway in Dagenham

Police vehicles on Heathway in Dagenham around the time of the arrest. - Credit: Lisa Hazell

A male was arrested after being seen with a knife near a Tube station in Dagenham.

Police were called shortly before 8pm yesterday (Thursday,  August 12) "following reports that a male was seen in possession of a knife in the vicinity of Heathway", a Met spokesperson said.

Several police vehicles were seen just outside the Dagenham Heathway station a short time later.

The spokesperson said officers arrested a male on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and he remains in custody.

The age of the male has not been confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Most Read

  1. 1 Girl, 15, dies four days after incident at Barking's Capital Karts
  2. 2 GCSE results: Robert Clack School 'proud' after number of 9-7 grades
  3. 3 Investigation after house fire in Dagenham
  1. 4 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
  2. 5 GCSE results: Barking Abbey School celebrate 'record-breaking' grades
  3. 6 GCSE results 2021: Jo Richardson hails 'impressive' results
  4. 7 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  5. 8 GCSE results: The Warren School celebrates success amid record enrolments
  6. 9 Police arrest male 'seen with knife' in Dagenham
  7. 10 'This is a matter of upholding local democracy': Jon Cruddas slams CPZ roll out in Dagenham
Knife Crime
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A car parked on double yellow lines

Barking and Dagenham Council

'It's time they listened': Council urged to scrap CPZ in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Dagenham Farm trainee Rae, farm worker Ashlea and trainee Gemma

Food and Drink

Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police are urging residents in Chigwell to be vigilant following a series of burglaries. Picture: Me

Metropolitan Police

Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Daniel Gayne

person
A 72-year-old woman died after a collision in Princess Parade, New Road, Dagenham on August 5.

Metropolitan Police

Witness appeal after woman, 72, dies in Dagenham van collision

Jon King

Author Picture Icon