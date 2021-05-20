Knives found during weapons sweep in Dagenham
- Credit: LBBD
Weapons were found during patrols by Barking and Dagenham Council officers and police.
The council and Met Police teamed up to patrol the public space protection order (PSPO) areas and carry out weapons sweeps in Barking town centre and Heathway, Dagenham on Friday, May 14.
PSPOs ban activities such as street drinking, urinating in public, begging and spitting.
In Dagenham, alcohol was taken off one street drinker while two knives, a pair of small garden shears and a Swiss army knife were found around the back of Millard Terrace.
No breaches of PSPOs and no weapons were found in Barking.
Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “I’m pleased to see these joint initiatives and high visibility presence seem to be making a difference in antisocial behaviour hotspots.”
Superintendent Mark Long, from the East Area command, said: “Joint initiatives such as this ensure that our communities are protected and that offenders are brought to justice.”
