Man in hospital after stabbing in Dagenham
Published: 9:38 AM July 1, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM July 1, 2021
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Dagenham.
The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was found with stab wounds after police were called to Langley Crescent at 7.21pm on Wednesday, June 30.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said earlier today (July 1) that the victim had been taken to hospital where his condition was being treated as life-threatening.
However, in an update the spokesperson confirmed that his condition has improved and his injuries are no longer deemed to be life-threatening.
There have been no arrests at this time. A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing, led by the east area command unit.
Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
