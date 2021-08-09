Dogs patrol car park in Barking as part of safety efforts

Published: 4:42 PM August 9, 2021

The town hall has boosted security measures at London Road multi-storey car park in Barking. - Credit: Google

The town hall has beefed up security at a car park as part of efforts to improve safety in Barking.

Dogs and handlers have been patrolling London Road multi-storey car park overnight with Barking and Dagenham Council revealing people have been ejected 25 times in the last four weeks.

Eight people have been told to move on by council officers doing daytime patrols.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Nobody should feel worried or anxious about parking their car in one of our car parks."

According to the local authority, its officers are working with rough sleepers and some antisocial behaviour offenders.

They have been warned if they continue breaking rules, the council will seek to ban them from the site.

CCTV is being reviewed with plans to upgrade it and bring in a public announcement system warning people they are being watched.

A safe haven scheme - where people feeling threatened can seek temporary refuge in pubs, cafes and shops - is among other safety measures being considered by the council.