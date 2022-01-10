News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in hospital after Dagenham stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:43 AM January 10, 2022
Haydon Road, Dagenham at the junction with Bennett's Castle Lane

A man was stabbed at an address in Haydon Road, Dagenham - Credit: Google

A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Dagenham.

Another man, 32, was arrested following the attack at an address in Haydon Road around 8.20am on Sunday (January 9).

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and his injures were confirmed as not life-threatening, the Met has said.

Police believe the two men are known to each other.

A Met spokesperson said: "Enquiries ongoing to establish circumstances."

