Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath

Published: 10:04 AM August 25, 2021

A man has been attacked and robbed near where the Coopers Arms used to be in High Road, Chadwell Heath. - Credit: Google

A man has suffered a head injury in an attack in Chadwell Heath.

The 48-year-old's watch was snatched from his wrist during the assault in the High Road on Monday, August 23.

Police were called at 2.11pm to reports of a fight in the street.

Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) rushed to the scene near where the Coopers Arms used to be.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At the scene a man had been attacked and robbed by a group of males following a dispute.

"The victim suffered a head injury. He was taken by LAS to an east London hospital where his condition was not life-threatening."

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before the police arrived.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3910/23AUG.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org