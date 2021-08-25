News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 10:04 AM August 25, 2021   
high road

A man has been attacked and robbed near where the Coopers Arms used to be in High Road, Chadwell Heath. - Credit: Google

A man has suffered a head injury in an attack in Chadwell Heath.

The 48-year-old's watch was snatched from his wrist during the assault in the High Road on Monday, August 23.

Police were called at 2.11pm to reports of a fight in the street.

Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) rushed to the scene near where the Coopers Arms used to be.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At the scene a man had been attacked and robbed by a group of males following a dispute.

You may also want to watch:

"The victim suffered a head injury. He was taken by LAS to an east London hospital where his condition was not life-threatening."

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before the police arrived.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after pedestrian allegedly hit by car in Barking
  2. 2 How moving to Dagenham helped this aspiring pilot to pursue his dream
  3. 3 Man charged with string of offences after Dagenham house fire
  1. 4 Rights group criticises plan to extend Heathway anti-social behaviour order
  2. 5 Dagenham man charged with conspiracy to control prostitution
  3. 6 Dagenham church offers free course to help people live well on a budget
  4. 7 Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath
  5. 8 Pandemic saw 24pc rise in free school meals eligibility in borough
  6. 9 Plan the August bank holiday with these events, activities in east London
  7. 10 Barking must respond after FA Cup exit says manager Justin Gardner

Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3910/23AUG.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org

Crime
Barking and Dagenham News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

a car parked on double yellow lines

Environment

Barking and Dagenham CPZ charges criticised as 'cynical money grab'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Ella Vaday

TV

Meet the Dagenham drag queen in this year's RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
cigarette stubs

Barking and Dagenham Council

Tip off sparks raid on Dagenham business and £5k cigarettes seizure

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Heathway

Barking and Dagenham Council

Views sought on Dagenham anti-social behaviour ban order

Jon King

Author Picture Icon