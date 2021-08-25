Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath
A man has suffered a head injury in an attack in Chadwell Heath.
The 48-year-old's watch was snatched from his wrist during the assault in the High Road on Monday, August 23.
Police were called at 2.11pm to reports of a fight in the street.
Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) rushed to the scene near where the Coopers Arms used to be.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At the scene a man had been attacked and robbed by a group of males following a dispute.
"The victim suffered a head injury. He was taken by LAS to an east London hospital where his condition was not life-threatening."
The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before the police arrived.
Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3910/23AUG.
To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org