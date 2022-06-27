A man from Camden has been charged with the assault of two men at a supermarket in Barking on Saturday, June 18 - Credit: MPS

A man from Camden has been charged after two men were assaulted at the Barking Asda just over a week ago.

Just before midnight on Saturday, June 18, police were alerted to an assault inside a supermarket in Short Blue Place.

Two members of staff were assaulted after a member of the public reportedly gained entry into the shop while it was closed.

One man in his 60s was admitted to hospital in critical condition after suffering a head injury.

Two members of staff were assaulted after a member of the public reportedly gained entry into the shop while it was closed - Credit: Google Maps

He remains in hospital in a critical, but stable, condition.

A second man, aged in his 30s, was also assaulted but was not seriously injured.

Detectives investigating the incident have since charged Sabastian Allen, 27, of South Villas in Camden.

He was arrested on suspicion of GBH at the scene.

Further to the GBH charge, the 27-year-old also stands accused of causing actual bodily harm, burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal and assault by beating.

Allen has been further charged with racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court last Monday - June 20 - where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 18.