Police want to speak with anyone else who may have been affected after 'at least three' reported sexual assaults in the Wood Lane area - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged in connection with a number of reported sexual assaults in Dagenham.

Police have received reports of at least three incidents involving a male approaching women in the Wood Lane area - and officers are appealing for any other victims to come forward.

The incidents reportedly happened in January and February this year and caused “extreme distress” to the victims, who police say are being supported by specialist officers.

A man has been arrested and charged as part of the investigation, but Scotland Yard wants to hear from anyone else who may have been affected.

Det Insp Gemma Cole, from the Met’s East Area command unit, said the possibility of further incidents is the force's "primary concern".

"If you believe that you have been a victim of sexual assault, we want you to know that police and our partners are well-equipped to support you in any capacity required, and that we will deal robustly with perpetrators," she said.

"We know that women are disproportionately affected by crimes such as this."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 5103429/22.

Report information anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org/.