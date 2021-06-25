Man charged with attempted murder over Chadwell Heath stabbing
Published: 7:44 PM June 25, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
A man has been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing of a 38-year-old in Chadwell Heath.
Barnet man Cristian Bordeianu, 35, of Longland Drive, was told he faces charges of attempted murder and intimidating a witness on June 25.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on June 26.
The charge follows a stabbing in the early hours of June 17 in Chadwell Heath High Road.
Police were called to an incident at around 3.45am, and the 38-year-old was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.
His injuries were not life-threatening.
