Man charged with attempted murder over Chadwell Heath stabbing

Sam Volpe

Published: 7:44 PM June 25, 2021   
crime scene

A 38-year-old man was found stabbed in High Road, Chadwell Heath. - Credit: Submitted

A man has been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing of a 38-year-old in Chadwell Heath. 

Barnet man Cristian Bordeianu, 35, of Longland Drive, was told he faces charges of attempted murder and intimidating a witness on June 25.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on June 26.

The charge follows a stabbing in the early hours of June 17 in Chadwell Heath High Road.

Police were called to an incident at around 3.45am, and the 38-year-old was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. 

His injuries were not life-threatening. 

