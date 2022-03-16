News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Tyler Hurley murder: Man charged after Chadwell Heath bus stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:39 AM March 16, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM March 16, 2022
Colin Aylward threatened Judge Gary Lucie at Barkingside Magistrates' Court

Carlton Tanueh, 18, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16 - Credit: Archant

A teenager has been charged with murder after schoolboy Tyler Hurley was fatally stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath.

Carlton Tanueh, 18, of no fixed address, was also charged with two counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon. 

He was due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today - Wednesday, March 16. 

Tyler - who has been named although police await formal identification - was reportedly stabbed on a Route 173 bus in High Road shortly before 4pm on Monday (March 14).

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he later died.

Tributes have been paid to The Warren School pupil, a talented footballer and boxer described as a “charismatic and charming young man”.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 0208 345 3715 or call 101 quoting CAD 4741/14Mar.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org/ 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Barkingside Magistrates Court
Chadwell Heath News
Barking and Dagenham News

