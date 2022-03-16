Carlton Tanueh, 18, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16 - Credit: Archant

A teenager has been charged with murder after schoolboy Tyler Hurley was fatally stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath.

Carlton Tanueh, 18, of no fixed address, was also charged with two counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He was due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today - Wednesday, March 16.

Tyler - who has been named although police await formal identification - was reportedly stabbed on a Route 173 bus in High Road shortly before 4pm on Monday (March 14).

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he later died.

Tributes have been paid to The Warren School pupil, a talented footballer and boxer described as a “charismatic and charming young man”.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 0208 345 3715 or call 101 quoting CAD 4741/14Mar.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org/ 0800 555 111.