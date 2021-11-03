News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man no longer in critical condition after Barking stabbing

Michael Cox

Published: 4:50 PM November 3, 2021
Three men were found with injuries in East Street, Barking in the early hours of October 31 - Credit: PA WIRE

A man is no longer in a critical condition after an incident that saw three men injured in Barking last weekend, police have said.

The Met was called to reports of a stabbing in East Street just after 4am on October 31.

Emergency services found three men in their late 20s at the scene.

They were taken to hospital, with initial police reports saying that two of the men were in a critical condition with stab and head injuries.

The third man had an injury to his hand.

Interim East Area commander Det Ch Supt Paul Trevers told the Post today (November 3) that the three men had been stabbed but that only one had been in a critical condition, with two suffering superficial injuries.

He has now had surgery and is recovering, the police chief added.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call the police on 101 and quote the reference "1982/31oct”. 

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at on 0800 555 111. 

