Man in critical condition after being hit with base of traffic cone in Barking

Jon King

Published: 8:39 AM September 6, 2021   
Met Police signage

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after a disturbance in Barking. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man is in a critical condition after being hit with the base of a traffic cone in Barking.

Officers came across a fight in Station Approach at 8.30pm on Saturday, September 4, according to the Metropolitan Police.

During the disturbance, the base of a traffic cone was thrown, hitting the victim and causing him to fall to the ground.

Officers carried out first aid and the victim, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The man is in a critical condition. There have been no arrests."

Enquiries are ongoing to identify who was involved, including the male who threw the object.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101, ref 6738/04sep. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

