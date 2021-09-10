Man hit with traffic cone in Barking fight remains in critical condition

Published: 3:25 PM September 10, 2021

Police officers came across the fight in Barking at 8.30pm on Saturday, September 4.

A man who was hit with a traffic cone during a fight in Barking remains in a critical condition.

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed the injured man, who is aged in his 30s, is still in a critical but stable condition in hospital - six days on from the attack.

Police say during a disturbance in Station Approach at 8.30pm on Saturday, September 4, the base of a traffic cone was thrown and hit the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

Officers who came across the fight carried out first aid and the injured man was taken to hospital.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference 6738/04sep.

To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.