Man in hospital after being found with facial injuries in Dagenham
Published: 11:36 AM August 2, 2021
A man is in hospital after being found with facial injuries in Dagenham.
Emergency services were called to Parsloes Avenue, near the junction with Heathway, about 10.15pm on Friday, July 30.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man injured.
"Officers attended and found a man, aged in his 30s, suffering from facial injuries.
“He was taken to hospital where he remains.
“Enquiries are ongoing; no arrests have been made.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 10.14pm on Friday, July 30 to reports of an assault.
"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car.
“A man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."