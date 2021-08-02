News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in hospital after being found with facial injuries in Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:36 AM August 2, 2021   
Parsloes Avenue in Dagenham, at the junction with Heathway.

A man is in hospital after being found with facial injuries in Dagenham.

Emergency services were called to Parsloes Avenue, near the junction with Heathway, about 10.15pm on Friday, July 30. 

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man injured.

"Officers attended and found a man, aged in his 30s, suffering from facial injuries.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains.

“Enquiries are ongoing; no arrests have been made.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 10.14pm on Friday, July 30 to reports of an assault.

"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car.

“A man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."

London Ambulance Service
Dagenham News

