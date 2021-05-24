News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man in 'critical condition' after fight in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:24 AM May 24, 2021    Updated: 11:29 AM May 24, 2021
rownlands road street image

A man is fighting for life after being injured in Rowlands Road, Dagenham on Saturday (May 22). - Credit: Google

A man is fighting for his life after suffering a head injury in Dagenham.

Officers were called to reports of a fight involving a number of people in Rowlands Road, just before midnight on Saturday, May 22.

A Met spokesperson said: "Police and paramedics attended and found the injured man.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition."

Enquiries into the circumstances, including to identify the injured man, are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
Barking and Dagenham News
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Public Health Nurse Deirdre Murphy with a vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination at the mass v

Coronavirus

School pupil among Indian Covid variant cases in Barking and Dagenham

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Demar Bellamy-Foster and Femi Odimayo

TV | Video

College students enjoy Love Island promo filming in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
handcuffs

Crime

Barking man charged with sexual assault in crackdown

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Rainham flat block with cladding problems

'Horrific maze': call for block to be repaired and scaffolding taken down

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon