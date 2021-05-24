Man in 'critical condition' after fight in Dagenham
Published: 11:24 AM May 24, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM May 24, 2021
- Credit: Google
A man is fighting for his life after suffering a head injury in Dagenham.
Officers were called to reports of a fight involving a number of people in Rowlands Road, just before midnight on Saturday, May 22.
A Met spokesperson said: "Police and paramedics attended and found the injured man.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition."
Enquiries into the circumstances, including to identify the injured man, are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.