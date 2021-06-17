Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath

Published: 1:42 PM June 17, 2021

A 38-year-old man was found stabbed in High Road, Chadwell Heath. - Credit: Submitted

A 38-year-old man has been found with stab wounds in Chadwell Heath.

Police were called at 3.42am this morning (Thursday, June 17) to reports of a stabbing in High Road.

Police, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene. - Credit: Submitted

Officers and paramedics attended along with London's Air Ambulance .

A Met spokesperson said: "A man was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life threatening."

Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 984/17Jun.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.