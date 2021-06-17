News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 1:42 PM June 17, 2021   
crime scene

A 38-year-old man was found stabbed in High Road, Chadwell Heath. - Credit: Submitted

A 38-year-old man has been found with stab wounds in Chadwell Heath.

Police were called at 3.42am this morning (Thursday, June 17) to reports of a stabbing in High Road.

police at scene

Police, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene. - Credit: Submitted

Officers and paramedics attended along with London's Air Ambulance .

A Met spokesperson said: "A man was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life threatening."

scene

A police spokesperson said the man's condition is not life-threatening. - Credit: Submitted

Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 984/17Jun.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Dog strips bark off trees in 'terrible act of vandalism' at park in Dagenham
  2. 2 Topping out milestone for Barking tower block development
  3. 3 Barking gurdwara 'thrills' after modern and traditional rebuild
  1. 4 Air ambulance scrambled after man 'taken ill' in Barking Park
  2. 5 Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
  3. 6 Barking and Dagenham motorists urged not to drive for Clean Air Day
  4. 7 Darren Rodwell: 'Join in with centenary celebrations of Becontree Estate'
  5. 8 Delta variant accounts for majority of Covid cases in much of east London
  6. 9 Barking sex offender who pushed crotch into girl, 15, on Tube sentenced
  7. 10 Average house price in Barking and Dagenham falls from record high
Crime
Barking and Dagenham News
Redbridge News
Chadwell Heath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic on the A13

Crime

Man in drink driving arrest as overturned car on A13 causes queues

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Image shows Barkingside Mags

Courts

Fairlop woman ordered to pay £1k over Dagenham cigarette littering

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
picture shows water damage at flats

Housing

Family endures 'horrific leaks' at Dagenham block of flats

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Pleasant Road image

Crime

Barking man arrested after three men injured in Southend

Jon King

Author Picture Icon