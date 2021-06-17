Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
Published: 1:42 PM June 17, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
A 38-year-old man has been found with stab wounds in Chadwell Heath.
Police were called at 3.42am this morning (Thursday, June 17) to reports of a stabbing in High Road.
Officers and paramedics attended along with London's Air Ambulance .
A Met spokesperson said: "A man was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life threatening."
Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.
Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 984/17Jun.
To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
