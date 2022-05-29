Man stabbed at junction of Dagenham Avenue and Hedgemans Road
Published: 11:15 AM May 29, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man was stabbed at the junction of Dagenham Avenue and Hedgemans Road yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to reports of the stabbing at 2.31pm yesterday - Saturday, May 28 - and attended to find a 36-year-old man suffering from associated injuries.
He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; his injuries were later assessed as non-life changing and non-life threatening.
An investigation is under way and there have been no arrests at this stage.
Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 4061/28MAY.
To remain 100 percent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.