Jailed: Man whose drunken knife attack left one dead and woman injured at Dagenham dinner party

Published: 11:43 AM May 7, 2021

Vasile Firanda of Marlborough Road drove a knife through a woman's hand with such ferocity it came out through her palm. - Credit: MPS

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing two people in a drunken attack at a dinner party in Dagenham.

Vasile Firanda of Marlborough Road drove a knife through the back of a woman's hand with such ferocity it came out through her palm.

The 61-year-old then knifed victim Viorel Stefan twice in the back, causing the catastrophic injuries which ended his life, police said.

Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: "This was a sad and needless loss of life. A personal affront, fuelled by alcohol, so quickly became violent."

Everyone at the party in Marlborough Road was Romanian, but Mr Stefan and another person came from a region of the east European country where Ukrainian is spoken.

During a conversation, they lapsed into their native tongue. But Firanda, who does not speak Ukrainian, became angry he couldn't understand them.

An argument erupted between Firanda and Mr Stefan. When the 55-year-old woman tried calming things down, an enraged Firanda stabbed her in the hand before inflicting the injuries which led to Mr Stefan's death.

Viorel Stefan died of his wounds. - Credit: MPS

Paramedics called the police at 10.10pm on December 14, 2019. Mr Stefan, 49, died at the scene half an hour later.

The woman was treated at the house in Marlborough Road, before being taken to an east London hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Firanda, who was then aged 59, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a police station where he was charged with murder and GBH.

A sample taken from Firanda showed his blood/alcohol level to be three-and-a-half times the legal driving limit.

Det Ch Insp Smith said: "It is unlikely we will ever know the full details of the events that led to the death of Viorel Stefan as the accounts provided by the defendant were changing and conflicting as our investigation progressed.

"What is clear is the wounds that killed Mr Stefan were undoubtedly inflicted by Vasile Firanda and he now faces 10 years in prison for his violent actions."

Firanda appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, May 6. He was sentenced to 10 years for the manslaughter of Mr Stefan and grievous bodily harm committed against a 55-year-old woman.

He pleaded guilty to both offences on November 23 at the same court.