Man jailed after £3m of drugs discovered in Smart car

Published: 12:16 PM December 26, 2020

Sam Migliorini has been jailed for eight years - Credit: Met Police

A man has been jailed after police found more than £3million worth of drugs in the boot of his car.

Sam Migliorini, of Shaw Avenue, Barking, was sentenced to eight years and three months’ imprisonment when he appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, December 23.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug (cocaine) with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command stopped a grey Smart car between junction 24 and 25 on the M25 on October 1 as part of a proactive operation.

Migliorini, 32, was driving and officers found a large black holdall in the boot, which contained 30 one kilo blocks of cocaine – estimated to have a street value of £3m. The blocks were labelled C.E.N.G – Cartel Ecuador Nueva Generacion.

A black holdall in the Smart car contained 30 one kilo blocks of cocaine - Credit: Met Police

The Smart car was taken to a secure location where it could be thoroughly searched and officers found it contained a sophisticated hide, which ran the width of the car underneath the front passenger seat and driver's seat.

The secret compartment was operated via a magnet being placed on the centre console below the gearstick. This then lifted up the front passenger seat to reveal the hide, which was empty.

Hides are commonly used in vehicles used by organised criminal networks.

An encrypted mobile phone was also found inside the vehicle.

When Migliorini was arrested, he had a Mercedes car key and what officers suspected was a safe key in his possession.

As detectives arrived at his home to carry out a search, they saw a grey Mercedes leave. It was found shortly after, parked and unattended in Shaw Avenue near the address.



The key which Migliorini had on him opened the Mercedes. Detectives searched the car, which Migliorini was insured on, and found a safe in the boot. The other key Migliorini had on him opened the safe and officers found about £15,000 in cash inside.

Following sentencing, Det Sgt Gemma Brown from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was a significant seizure of Class A drugs and this a great example of how officers are tirelessly working to disrupt the supply of drugs.

“The people who are involved in the supply of drugs clearly have very little regard for the chaos of violence that comes with it. Seizures such as this stop drugs reaching the streets of London, where they have the potential to cause great harm to people and communities.

“Criminals who think they can use things such as hides and encrypted devices to evade capture are wrong – you will be caught and brought to justice.”