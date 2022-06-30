Zane Donovan, 25, of White Gardens, Dagenham, was jailed for 41 weeks after pleading guilty to sexual assault - Credit: British Transport Police

A Dagenham man who pressed his groin against a pregnant woman on the Tube has been jailed and handed a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

The victim boarded a Victoria Line train at Green Park Station at 6.30pm on March 25 and immediately felt Zane Donovan press up against her from behind for around 20 seconds.

When she challenged him, the 25-year-old reportedly responded with “How do you want me to stand? I got no space," before alighting at Victoria station.

Donovan, of White Gardens, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on June 22 after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

He was jailed for 41 weeks, ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a five-year SHPO, prohibiting him from attempting to speak to any female he doesn’t know in a public place.

British Transport Police Det Con Brittany Armstrong described the incident as "particularly alarming and distressing for the victim".

“Some people may not consider pressing a sexual offence, or serious enough to report especially in a crowded environment; however in the eyes of the law this is sexual assault," she said.

"I’m pleased to see Donovan behind bars for such inappropriate behaviour."