Jailed: Man who ran a cannabis farm in Barking

Published: 4:22 PM February 18, 2021

Dritan Muja, of no fixed address, was caught after a raid at a home in Dereham Road. - Credit: MPS

A man who operated a cannabis farm from a house in Barking has been jailed for 12 months.

Dritan Muja, of no fixed address, was caught after a raid in Dereham Road in the early hours of November 22 last year.

After bashing down the door, officers discovered cannabis plants in various stages of growing and drying throughout the house, including in the loft.

As police rushed in, Muja fled out the back of the property, but was quickly found with the help of a police dog.

The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and remanded in custody where he was further arrested for abstracting electricity.

At Barkingside Magistrates' Court on November 23, he pleaded guilty to both offences and was remanded in custody for sentencing.

Muja appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, February 11 where he was jailed for 12 months for producing cannabis.

He was ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge. He was also sentenced concurrently to three months for abstracting electricity, meaning the total time behind bars is one year.

Insp Mel Baker said: "The sale and use of drugs seriously damages the quality of life for residents and businesses, and in the case of cannabis factories, brings significant fire risks to surrounding properties.

"The sentence handed down by the court in this case is a cautionary tale for anyone who thinks they can endanger residents and fuel the drug trade without paying the price with their freedom."