Man pleads not guilty to unlicensed street trading in Dagenham

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:12 PM May 9, 2022
Man to face trial over street trading in Dagenham

A man has pleaded not guilty to engaging in unlicensed street trading outside a business on Beadles Parade in Dagenham - Credit: Google Maps

A man has pleaded not guilty to engaging in unlicensed street trading in Dagenham.

Murant Kilinc has been charged with seven counts of the offence, having reportedly traded outside the Gunays Cafe at 6 Beadles Parade without being the holder of a street trading licence or a temporary licence.

The offences were allegedly committed across seven dates between October 10 and December 15, 2021.

Charges have been brought by the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

The defendant pleaded not guilty at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on May 3, and will return to the same court on June 28 for trial. 

Identical charges have been brought against company Dumlu Limited, of which Mr Kilinc is a director.

