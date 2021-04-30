News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man shot in the face in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:30 AM April 30, 2021   
Dagenham shooting

A man has been shot in the face in Maplestead Road, Dagenham. - Credit: MPS

A man is in a critical but stable condition after being shot in the face in Dagenham.

Police were called to Maplestead Road shortly after 6.25pm yesterday (April 29) to reports of the shooting.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found the man - aged in his 20s - with a gunshot injury to his face.

His condition is being treated as critical but stable; there have been no arrests at this stage.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are investigating and their enquiries are continuing. 

You may also want to watch:

Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5778/29April.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man shot in the face in Dagenham
  2. 2 Bid to redevelop 'iconic' church in Chadwell Heath gets green light
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Barking
  1. 4 Rainham woman who died of Covid 'likely' caught virus in hospital
  2. 5 Barking mum's appeal to help son with rare condition join cycle rides
  3. 6 Barking and Dagenham appoints new mayor
  4. 7 Appeal to find missing teenager, 16, who may be in Barking and Dagenham
  5. 8 Image released of man in connection with Dagenham burglary
  6. 9 Barking get Essex League season off to super start
  7. 10 Jailed: Dagenham man who took part in racist robbery which left man needing facial reconstruction
Gun crime
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shooting Stars players line up ahead of a game

Barking and Dagenham Council

Football club in Chadwell Heath urges council to let it stay at park home

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Asbestos memorial in Barking Town Centre to be replaced

Health

New asbestos memorial planned for Barking Town Square

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A cgi of the redevelopment of the estate

Housing

Wates Residential wins contract to build 400 homes in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Catleaps Gymnastics in Dagenham has begun group sessions again following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Young gymnasts back in training at Dagenham club

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon