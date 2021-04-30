Man shot in the face in Dagenham

Published: 9:30 AM April 30, 2021

A man has been shot in the face in Maplestead Road, Dagenham. - Credit: MPS

A man is in a critical but stable condition after being shot in the face in Dagenham.

Police were called to Maplestead Road shortly after 6.25pm yesterday (April 29) to reports of the shooting.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found the man - aged in his 20s - with a gunshot injury to his face.

His condition is being treated as critical but stable; there have been no arrests at this stage.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are investigating and their enquiries are continuing.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5778/29April.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.