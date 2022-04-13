Man stabbed in his home in Barking
Published: 6:36 PM April 13, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after being found with stab wounds.
On Tuesday evening, April 12, at 6.17pm police were called to a man's home on Dawson Avenue to reports of a stabbing.
The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service before being rushed to hospital.
His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.
There have been no arrests so far. The Met has confirmed that a crime scene has been put in place and equiries continue.