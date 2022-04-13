A man has been stabbed in his home on Dawson Avenue in Barking. - Credit: Archant

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after being found with stab wounds.

On Tuesday evening, April 12, at 6.17pm police were called to a man's home on Dawson Avenue to reports of a stabbing.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service before being rushed to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests so far. The Met has confirmed that a crime scene has been put in place and equiries continue.