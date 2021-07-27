Man, 19, stabbed in thigh in Dagenham

Published: 8:54 AM July 27, 2021

The stabbing took place on Oxlow Lane - Credit: Google

A 19-year-old was stabbed in Dagenham yesterday afternoon.

At about 4.05pm on July 26, the Met Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews were called to Oxlow Lane.

They found a 19-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper thigh, and he was taken to an east London hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers have not made any arrests yet.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 with reference CAD 4617/26 July.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.