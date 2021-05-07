Man stabbed in front of son, 12, in 'unprovoked, violent' attack in Barking

Published: 3:40 PM May 7, 2021

A man was attacked in front of his 12-year-old son in Thurlestone Avenue, Barking on Tuesday (May 4). - Credit: Google

A man has been stabbed in front of his 12-year-old son in a "violent" and "unprovoked" attack in Barking.

The man, who is in his 30s, was set upon by a group of males in Thurlestone Avenue on Tuesday, May 4.

Police were called at 8.25pm and found the victim with a number of knife wounds.

A Met spokesperson said: "He was taken to an east London hospital where his condition was not life threatening.

"The child was not injured but was, understandably, distressed."

Det Sgt Sajid Asghar said: "This was a violent and seemingly unprovoked attack on the victim and it was sheer luck that [he] did not sustain more serious injuries.

"Fortunately, the victim’s injuries were not life threatening but it would have been a terrifying experience for both him and his young son.

"The attack took place on a residential street and I am appealing to residents and anyone who may have been driving through Thurlestone Avenue to come forward with any dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage that could assist our investigation.

"No matter how insignificant you think your information is, it might be a missing piece that completes our timeline of how the incident played out, so please do get in touch."

Anyone with information or footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7026/4MAY21.

To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers or visit crimestoppers-uk.org