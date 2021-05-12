Man, 20, found stabbed in Barking

Published: 11:24 AM May 12, 2021

A 20-year-old man was found stabbed in Farr Avenue on the Thames View Estate on Monday night. - Credit: Jon King

A man was stabbed in the back and shoulder in an attack in Barking.

Police officers found the injured 20-year-old in Farr Avenue on the Thames View Estate after they were called to reports of a stabbing at 9.15pm on Monday, May 10.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "The victim was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and non-life-changing."

Enquires are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 7593/10MAY21.